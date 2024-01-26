Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth about $314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 61.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 77,456 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 16.8% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 112,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 16,151 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 26.9% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Doximity by 56.7% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 90,424 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOCS stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.04. 1,562,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.19 million. Doximity had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $141,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $289,993.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCS. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

