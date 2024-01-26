DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.17

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 60 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
DS Smith Trading Down 2.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57.
DS Smith Company Profile
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.
