Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,636 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Dynatrace worth $20,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after buying an additional 6,642,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $82,232,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after buying an additional 2,068,456 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $84,600,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. DA Davidson raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

DT stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.94. 351,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,520. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 102.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,008.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,905,993 shares of company stock worth $460,442,554. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

