Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.23

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.23 and last traded at $58.59, with a volume of 131105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.24.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.23, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,905,993 shares of company stock worth $460,442,554. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 431.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

