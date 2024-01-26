E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.29.

ETWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 202.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that E2open Parent will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 513.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

