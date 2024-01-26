Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Ebix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ebix from a c- rating to a f rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Ebix Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.37. Ebix has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $32.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.23 million for the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ebix by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ebix by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 32,738 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ebix by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 360,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 123,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

