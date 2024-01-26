Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,153 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Edison International worth $27,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Edison International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 254,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in Edison International by 38.8% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,719,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,885,000 after purchasing an additional 759,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Edison International by 132.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.14. 743,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,277. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EIX. Mizuho dropped their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

