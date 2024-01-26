Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.00.

Shares of ELV traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $483.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $508.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $474.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.06. The stock has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.1 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

