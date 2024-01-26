Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$56.00 at Scotiabank

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Emera from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Emera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.60.

EMA stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$48.84. 1,422,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,891. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.78. Emera has a one year low of C$43.67 and a one year high of C$59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.03. Emera had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.2985972 EPS for the current year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

