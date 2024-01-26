Empower Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $26.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $839.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,610. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $754.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $685.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.02 and a fifty-two week high of $900.09.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $778.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total transaction of $1,276,131.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.