Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys 118 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.18. The company had a trading volume of 360,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,045. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $182.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.82.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.