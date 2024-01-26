Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Bentley Systems stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.27. 477,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,059. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.44, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $3,261,314.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,526,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BSY

Bentley Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.