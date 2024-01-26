Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683,936 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

STIP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.50. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

