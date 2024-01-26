Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $7.54 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,190 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,045 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Target by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 5,538 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Target by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 40,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 34,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Target Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,845. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.62. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.