Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $7.60 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,783 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $231,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,620,000 after acquiring an additional 999,186 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.39. 3,648,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,410. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.12.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEL. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

