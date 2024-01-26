Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $119,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $872,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,371,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after buying an additional 160,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYCB traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. 8,737,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,239,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

Insider Activity

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NYCB. Wedbush downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.35.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

