Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,053 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.06.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,884 shares of company stock valued at $9,296,856 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $371.00. 1,404,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,832. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $375.73. The company has a market cap of $232.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

