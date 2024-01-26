Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,607 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,744,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,169,133. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.30.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

