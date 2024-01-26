Empower Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,814,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,986.3% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 434,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,040,000 after buying an additional 423,668 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,473,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,544,000 after buying an additional 167,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 216.0% in the second quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 233,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after buying an additional 159,923 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.91. 191,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,467. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.63 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

