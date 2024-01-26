Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,034 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Empower Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 410,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,818. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.60.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

