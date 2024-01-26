Empower Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,790,178,000 after buying an additional 1,974,404,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after buying an additional 1,792,975 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,379.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,273,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,780 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,527 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,890. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

