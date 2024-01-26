Empower Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE EMR traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $95.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,033. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

