Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Energy Transfer has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Energy Transfer has a dividend payout ratio of 80.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.8%.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.3 %

ET traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,080,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,138,732. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ET

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.