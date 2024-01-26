Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $145.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Enphase Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.66.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,577,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,688. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $247.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 326.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 122,735 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 164.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,751,000 after purchasing an additional 221,281 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,273,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

