EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Cut to $147.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $164.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

NYSE EOG traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $115.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,680,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,488. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.51 and its 200-day moving average is $124.82. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $789,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,866,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,642 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

