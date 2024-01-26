Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 6,589.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,557,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 44.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after acquiring an additional 431,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $810.98. The company had a trading volume of 411,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,556. The company has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 87.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $661.66 and a one year high of $826.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $803.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $775.45.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $839.67.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $16,625,325 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

