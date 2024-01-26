Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cambium Networks Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cambium Networks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for Cambium Networks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cambium Networks’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $43.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.95 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $17.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch acquired 15,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $62,743.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,878.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $72,093. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 30.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 31.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 40.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.