Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.72.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:ELS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.73. 919,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.4% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

