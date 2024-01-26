Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Update

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Erste Group Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. 17,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,733. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

