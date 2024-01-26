Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $24.35 or 0.00058169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.54 billion and approximately $286.46 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,857.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00160603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.95 or 0.00580433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.00380495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00174250 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,240,746 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

