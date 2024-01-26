Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Etsy worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.53. 3,459,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,075,738. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.06.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

