Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Barclays

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Get Evergy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Evergy

Evergy Stock Up 1.5 %

EVRG stock opened at $50.08 on Monday. Evergy has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $63.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.82%.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Evergy in the second quarter worth about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Evergy by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after purchasing an additional 65,475 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Evergy by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Evergy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.