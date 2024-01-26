EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 212 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 17.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Exponent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Exponent by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 21.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,952. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.69. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.39 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 29.69%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

