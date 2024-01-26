EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE FIS traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,858,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

