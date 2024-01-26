EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 181 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,515,000 after acquiring an additional 136,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after buying an additional 39,660 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Saia by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,105,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,662,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 761,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,711,000 after buying an additional 39,141 shares during the period.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of Saia stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $450.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,544. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.82. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $244.69 and a one year high of $472.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Saia from $425.00 to $484.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.39.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

