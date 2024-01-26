EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,674,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,364. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.