EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $46,644,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 895,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,632,000 after purchasing an additional 485,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,637,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 163,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,534,000 after purchasing an additional 160,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.60. 294,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,576. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $122.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.01 and a 200 day moving average of $103.88.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

