EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 84.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $5.87 on Friday, hitting $361.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,459,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,567. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $464.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.58. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.69 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.25.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

