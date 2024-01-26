EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 183.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of VGLT traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $58.75. 2,840,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,047. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.26. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $67.25.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
