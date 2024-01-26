EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after buying an additional 107,023 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE:KB traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $40.32. 195,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,677. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.97. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 13.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

