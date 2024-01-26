EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 493 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 11.9 %

INTC traded down $5.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,567,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,299,754. The stock has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a PE ratio of -109.87, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.31. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.