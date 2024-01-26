EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 111 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,146 shares of company stock worth $4,406,954. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CME traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.78. 1,691,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,349. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.42 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.23. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

