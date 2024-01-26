EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 43 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,079 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ANSYS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ANSYS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.20.

ANSYS Trading Down 2.1 %

ANSYS stock traded down $7.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,692. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

