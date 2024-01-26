EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 536 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total transaction of $2,340,214.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,017,464.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEYS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.93. 990,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,144. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $189.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.20 and its 200-day moving average is $142.78.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

