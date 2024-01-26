EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 542 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,242,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,692,697. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.43. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

