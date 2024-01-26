Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.73. 374,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,912. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.89 and a 12-month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

