Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Cut to $132.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $133.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.35.

XOM stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.00. 20,809,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,597,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.42. The firm has a market cap of $408.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

