EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.57.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $24.90 on Monday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. Equities analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at $117,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at $117,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $128,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,362,292 shares of company stock valued at $68,924,919 and have sold 2,252,148 shares valued at $43,714,927. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

