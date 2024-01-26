FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Major Shareholder Purchases $76,400.00 in Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,881,841 shares in the company, valued at $415,686,326.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

FB Financial Stock Performance

FBK opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.12. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.07.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.58 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on FBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 570.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 111.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

