Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 190.0% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $3,960,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

FITBI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.69. 23,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,115. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $25.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Fifth Third Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

